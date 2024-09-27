Ryzhenkov: Belarus and the Russian Federation plan to sign an agreement on security guarantees

Belarus and Russia plan to sign an agreement on security guarantees, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic Maxim Ryzhenkov, transmits RTVI TV channel.

According to him, one of the points of the agreement will be the provision on nuclear weapons. The signing of the document will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the formation of the Union State. “By now, the draft agreement has been practically agreed upon,” the diplomat emphasized.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry and the Russian Foreign Ministry held a series of consultations, taking into account the opinions of all interested military departments, as well as departments responsible for security issues, he added.

Ryzhenkov recalled that nuclear weapons are located on the territory of Belarus. “All our neighbors know about this, they are building up their military muscles on the border of Belarus, but they are not taking a step forward,” he added.

It was previously reported that the new treaty will lay down the principle of the use of nuclear and conventional weapons, as well as other methods of protecting the countries that are part of the Union State.