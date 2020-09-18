Belarus An OSCE team of researchers is investigating the irregularities in the elections in Belarus, including Finland

According to Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, the most important thing is to find out about human rights violations.

European the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is setting up an independent team of investigators to investigate the legality and conduct of the elections in Belarus, both before and after the elections. 17 member countries registered to set up the group, including Finland, Norway, Denmark and the Baltic countries.

The OSCE has 57 member countries, so 40 countries were excluded from the initiative, such as Sweden and Germany. However, the small number of settlers in the group does not mean that everyone who is excluded disagrees.

The authors of the initiative are making use of the so-called Moscow mechanism. It was established in 1991 in case an OSCE member state is suspected of violating human rights. The support of nine Member States is enough to carry out the study.

The last time the Moscow mechanism was used was in 2018, when OSCE participating States wanted clarification on the persecution of homosexuals in Russia’s Chechen Republic.

The group there was no doubt that Belarus had violated the rights of its citizens.

“The task of the group is to hold the Belarussian authorities accountable for grossly violating the right of their citizens to free and fair elections,” the Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod defined in its release, according to the news agency Reuters.

“As a member of the OSCE, Belarus has an obligation to comply with the organisation’s human rights principles, and Finland considers the investigation of human rights violations reported from Belarus to be of paramount importance,” Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto commented in a ministry publication in the opinion. “Based on the report, we can discuss the human rights situation with Belarus, especially the violence after the presidential election.”

Belarus President since 1994 Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected for a new term in the presidential election in early August. According to the opposition and observers, the official election result was a gross forgery. During the post-election protests, thousands of protesters have been arbitrarily arrested and reports of police violence have been ongoing.

Members of the ETY team of researchers are not believed to have access to Belarus, as President Lukashenko did not even allow ETY observers to observe the presidential election. Belarus and Russia are members of the OSCE.