Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, faced with an unprecedented protest movement, was sworn in on Wednesday (September 23) for a sixth term, state agency Belta said after a secret ceremony. The ceremony, usually presented as a major event in the former Soviet republic, had not been announced beforehand.

In the morning, independent Belarusian media and opposition platforms had speculated on such a ceremony on the sly, with the presidential motorcade marching through the streets at full speed, with Minsk’s main thoroughfare closed to the public and the forces. order having been deployed in numbers around the presidency.

Alexander Lukashenko was reelected on August 9, but the opposition refuses to recognize the result of this election marred according to it by massive irregularities and has been manifesting for weeks – despite the repression of the regime – to demand the departure of the Head of State Belarusian, in power since 1994.