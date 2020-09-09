On the finish of an interview with a number of Russian media, printed on Wednesday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko opens the door to reforms and new elections. “If we modify the Structure, then we should register the presidential election. And I lean for an early presidential, I don’t exclude it», He evokes.

For the primary time, the chief who has confronted a problem for the reason that election was introduced on August 9 (victory with 80% of the vote), uncovered what appears to be like like a roadmap. He defends “a constitutional reform undertaking“Which will likely be debated throughout a”All-Belarusian Individuals’s Meeting»In December or January. This might cut back the prerogatives of the Head of State and provides Parliament extra weight.

May this proposed rebalancing of powers get the nation out of the political disaster and potential negotiations with the opposition? Nothing is much less certain. “I’m not a coward, I’m not afraid. I didn’t run away and I cannot run away, he mentioned instantly. I am not going to go away like this. I constructed Belarus for 1 / 4 of a century, I will not surrender“.

“With Kolesnikova, the Belarusian energy has made a pacesetter of the opposition”

This initiative comes because the police have made lots of of arrests in current days concentrating on a lot of the personalities of the coordination council, created by the opposition. The lawyer Maxime Znak, was arrested on Wednesday and the Nobel Prize for Literature Svetlana Aleksievitch, noticed his house surrounded. The day earlier than, Maria Kolesnikova, Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov, had been kidnapped and brought by the particular providers to the Ukrainian border. She would have determined to tear up her passport in order to not be deported.

“With Kolesnikova, the Belarusian authorities have made a number one prisoner and a pacesetter of the opposition. She had already taken an essential place within the protest by being the one one of many trio within the nation. Immediately, it’s changing into its middle. He releases her: she comes again in pressure. He retains it: indignation galvanizes the protesters ”, estimates Anna Colin Lebedev, lecturer in political science at Paris 10 Nanterre.

“The one technique of repression won’t work in the long run”

Ultimately, nearly all of those figures of the motion are actually imprisoned or in exile. Earlier than his official go to to Russia on September 14, the Belarusian president intends to offer his neighbor pledges on political points. “If the matters coated relate to power cooperation between their two nations and regional conflicts in Europe, Vladimir Poutine doesn’t intend to signal a clean test, nor to take a definitive facet with Lukashenko.“, We slip into Russian diplomacy. After 5 weeks of protests, the anger is actual within the nation. “The authorities have realized that the only real technique of repression won’t work in the long run. In a greater place, Alexander Lukashenko can transfer ahead on constitutional reform. It has the advantage of being additionally supported by a part of the opposition. The one factor that may carry the 2 camps collectively can be an amnesty for the prisoners and the assure that Alexander Lukashenko will cede energy within the close to future.», Analyzes a Belarusian journalist.