Belarus AFP: EU foreign ministers reached agreement on Lukashenko sanctions

October 12, 2020
Sanctions against Russia are also under consideration due to Alexei Navalny’s poisoning investigation.

EU the foreign ministers agreed that the ruler of Belarus To Alexander Lukashenko sanctions will be imposed, AFP diplomatic sources say. According to two sources, Lukashenko’s name will be added to the sanctions list, which already has 40 members of his administration. In the past, the EU imposed sanctions on people involved in organizing the fraudulent election result and in cracking down on protesters.

Before the day’s talks, the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas Mr Lukashenko said he had proposed that Lukashenko be put on the sanctions list, as his regime continues to use violence and detain peaceful protesters, and nothing has changed since the last ministerial meeting.

“That’s why I think we need to think about how to take this forward,” Maas said this morning.

According to official results, Lukashenko won the presidential election in early August. According to both the Belarusian opposition and the West, the elections were fraudulent and the result is not valid. In the wake of the election, there have been large-scale demonstrations opposing not only the election result but also Lukashenko’s power.

EU ministers will also discuss possible sanctions against Russia in Luxembourg. They have been put forward if Russia does not cooperate in the investigation into the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny. Germany and France have already demanded sanctions publicly.

Maas, Germany, has called for the events to be clarified and for the necessary information to be provided. If these cannot be offered, sanctions against Russia are inevitable, according to Maas.

