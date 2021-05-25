Belarus Admission video released on journalist arrested in Belarus – opposition says Raman Pratasevich is forced to appear

Raman Pratasevich’s family has said he fears this will be tortured during interrogations.

Arrested from a Belarusian supplier Raman Pratasevich a video has been published in which he pleads guilty to organizing unauthorized major demonstrations in Minsk.

According to the opposition, Pratasevich has been forced into recognition. Opposition politicians and the family of the imprisoned journalist are said they were afraidthat he is being tortured during interrogations.

Opposition leader Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya wrote a messaging service on Twitter with a video of the government’s propaganda that Pratasevich appears to be under physical and mental coercion.

Pratasevich says in the video that he is doing well and that the police have treated him matter-of-factly and lawfully. He says he is cooperating with the authorities in the investigation. The video was published on a Telegram account supporting the Belarussian government.

The video shows a dark spot on Pratasevich’s forehead, which may be a bruise.

Pratasevich was arrested on a flight to Lithuania on Sunday, forced by the Belarusian authorities to land in Minsk.