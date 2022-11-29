The imprisoned Belarusian activist, Maria Kolesnikova, was admitted to intensive care yesterday. Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya made it known on Twitter: «This is extremely worrying. The reasons are unknown. Her lawyer was not allowed to see her. We need information about your condition and we need to make sure you have the help you need,” she wrote.
The Belarusian activist is in prison with an 11-year sentence (on charges of “creating an extremist group, publicly invoking harm to national security and plotting to seize power unconstitutionally”), and was recently transferred to a punishment cell. The woman’s lawyer – who with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and Veronika Tsepkalo challenged the Belarusian leader, Aleksandr Lukashenko to the polls in 2020 – only found out about the transfer of her client to the hospital today.
#Belarus #activist #Maria #Kolesnikova #prison #hospitalized #intensive #care
