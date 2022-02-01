After the stoppage of the transit of Belarusian potassium through the territory of Lithuania to the port of Klaipeda, supplies were redirected to Russian ports. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, transmits BELTA.

According to him, Minsk has long explained how the threats against him will end, and now he has put his promises into action. Golovchenko admitted that in terms of logistics, the Russian route is less marginal, but Belaruskali will even win due to the global price increase.

“We didn’t lose anything, maybe even won. The purely Lithuanian economy has lost,” the head of the Belarusian government stressed.