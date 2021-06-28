The Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister,

Alexander SubbotinHe assured the Belarus-1 television channel on Sunday that “Western sanctions are unlikely to seriously affect the republic’s agro-industrial complex.” According to his words,

“The land is ours and now we will have to work more intensely, but nothing more”.

Recognizing, however, that the sanctions will hurt and may affect the population, Subbotin said without giving details that “we may have to correct our map of agricultural exports, but I think it will not be critical for the sector.” He did not rule out the need to redirect additional volumes of Belarusian food to Russia. According to their data, “Belarus supplies the neighboring country with agricultural products worth almost

$ 4.5 billion annually. Russia is our main trading partner. ‘ But he assured that “another 6,000 million dollars annually we trade in 116 countries, China included.”

In relation to the limitations imposed by the European Union on the sale and transit of fertilizers, Subbotin also downplayed the measure and insisted that production

“Will be carried out in other markets”. On Thursday of last week, the EU approved the fourth round of sanctions against Belarus, this time of a sectoral nature, which

affect certain agricultural products, fertilizers and petroleum products.

The country’s government will also have closed access to the European financial and insurance market and to state banks. Brussels has

It is also prohibited to supply to estates or individuals in Belarus equipment, technology or software to monitor the Internet or intercept telephone communications. Neither will it be possible to send technologies that can be used in the military sector. The measures include personal restrictions against

78 senior Belarusian officials, that they will not be able to travel and that, among other things, they will see their checking accounts frozen in European and American banks.

Relations between Belarus and Western countries deteriorated drastically after the electoral fraud committed in the presidential elections of August 9, 2020. The EU, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and other countries imposed gradual sanctions on Minsk. The situation worsened after the Belarusian dictator, Alexander Lukashenko, invented a false bomb alarm on board the Ryanair plane in which the opposition journalist was flying,

Roman Protasevich, and his partner, the Russian Sofía Sapega, who were arrested after the plane was ordered to land at the Minsk airport on May 23. Both have now been placed under house arrest.

The biggest impact is suffering

Belavia, the Belarusian airline, which has banned flights to all European countries and many other western ones. What’s more,

numerous airlines fly to Russia avoiding Belarusian airspace. Minsk has announced that it will respond to the sanctions. In the next weeks”.