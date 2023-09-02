Home page politics

While Russia’s role in the deportation of Ukrainian children is well-documented, details of a similar operation in Belarus are only just emerging – details that could also frame Alexander Lukashenko (here with Vladimir Putin) for war crimes. (Archive image) © Gavriil Grigorov/AFP

A trail of evidence on social networks and state media shows Minsk’s role in a possible war crime.

MINSK – Belarusian Paralympic athlete Alexei Talai was waiting on the platform of Minsk Central Station when a locomotive pulled in and dozens of children from Ukraine’s beleaguered Donbass region spilled onto the platform, where they were greeted with a bunch of colorful balloons. According to state media reports, their trip to Belarus from eastern Ukraine was organized by Talai’s charity with the personal support of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who describes himself as “Europe’s last dictator”.

A program on state city television detailing the children’s arrival in September 2022 portrayed it as a beneficial humanitarian act: the children surrounded Talais’ wheelchair and chanted “Thank you, thank you.” For international legal experts and US government officials, this is potentially a war crime.

Of all the atrocities that Russian forces have been accused of since last year’s sweeping invasion of Ukraine – including mass graves, torture and the bombing of hospitals – the subject has been the systematic deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia and its occupied territories of arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court earlier this year against Russian President Vladimir Putin and a senior adviser. Ukrainian officials estimate that about 20,000 children were trafficked to Russia in what Yale University researchers have described as a systematic program of forced adoption and indoctrination of Ukrainian children.

While Russia’s role in the deportation of Ukrainian children is well documented, details of a similar operation in Belarus are only just emerging – details that could frame those involved, including Lukashenko, for war crimes.

“I think everyone involved could be charged under the same theories,” said a senior US government official, speaking within the ground rules laid down by the Biden administration, noting that the deportations of civilians to Belarus followed a similar “fact pattern.” like those to Russia.

The arrival of groups of hundreds of children from eastern Ukraine in Belarus, where they will be sent to large convalescent camps, has been well documented in the country’s state media, which closely follows the government line. But human rights activists and foreign governments are only just beginning to grapple with what is happening to the children from there.

“Information about these camps is really scarce,” said Wayne Jordash, a human rights lawyer assisting the Ukrainian government’s war crimes investigations.

The parents themselves were some of the best sources of information about the deportations, said Kateryna Rashevska, a Ukrainian human rights lawyer investigating Belarus’ role. When large parts of Ukrainian territory were liberated in a counter-offensive last year, stories of desperate parents traveling to Russia in search of their children kept cropping up. However, those brought to Belarus come from regions still under Russian occupation and out of reach of investigators.

Pavel Latushka, the former Belarusian Minister of Culture and now a member of the opposition, has presented the most detailed public record of the deportations. By following posts on social media, reports in state media and its own sources, his organization, the National Group for Crisis Management, found evidence that at least 2,100 Ukrainian children were brought to Belarus from the occupied territories between September 2022 and May this year . What they found was evidence of “systematically organized war crimes [großen] scale, led by Lukashenko personally and supported by some individuals and so-called NGOs,” he said in an interview.

In June, Latushka submitted a dossier with information about his findings to the International Criminal Court (ICC). A spokesman for the court declined to comment.

When asked to comment for this article, the chargé d’affaires at the Belarusian embassy in Washington, DC, Pavel Shidlovsky, responded with a link to a news article in the Belarusian state media, in which Lukashenko dismissed concerns about the deportations as “simply ridiculous” and implied that Ukrainian children were being trafficked west to have their organs harvested. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Efforts to kidnap Ukrainian children from Donbass took place in full view

The public face of the deportations is Talai, a Paralympic swimmer, motivational speaker and strong supporter of the Belarusian regime. According to the website of his eponymous foundation, he began transferring Ukrainian children to Belarus as early as August 2021, before the Russian invasion began. According to a statement from the President’s press service, this move was supported by a decree signed by Lukashenko. Since September 2022, reports of deportations have increased. Among the facilities they were deported to is Dubrava, a large summer camp for children run by state-owned fertilizer company Belaruskali, which has already been sanctioned by the US Treasury Department. The Talai Foundation has not responded to a request for comment on this article.

It may be years before investigators can connect the battlefield atrocities to high-ranking commanders and a country’s leadership, but efforts to traffick Ukrainian children en masse from Donbass to Russia and Belarus took place in public and were publicized in well documented on social media, in state media and in statements by senior government officials from both countries, which is probably why they were the subject of the first ICC arrest warrants.

The deportations to Belarus were funded by the Union State, an economic and political union between Moscow and Minsk, a senior official said. In October, Dmitri Mezentsev, a Russian official who heads the Union, visited the Dubrava camp. “We have a stake in their future,” he said during the visit, according to a Russian government newspaper. The union state has already committed tens of millions of rubles to support Talai’s efforts and will continue to do so, he said.

Social media posts by the Talai Foundation and state media reports describe the children as coming from a variety of backgrounds: orphans, children with disabilities, children from impoverished families and those living in children’s homes. Latushka’s team claims to have identified at least 50 orphans among the children brought to Belarus.

The Geneva Conventions, which form the backbone of international humanitarian law, contain detailed provisions on the treatment and evacuation of children in time of war: children are to be evacuated to a neutral third country whenever possible, and written parental consent must be obtained if found can become. According to experts, the deportations to Russia and Belarus are a blatant violation of these principles. “Belarus can hardly claim to be a neutral country,” Jordash said, given that the Russian military launched the attack on Kiev through Belarusian territory.

In cases where the parents have consented in writing, it is difficult to argue that they did so of their own free will. “The cities are under siege and there is a lot of shelling. Then when a gunman shows up at your home and offers to send your child to a summer camp, it’s hard to say no,” said Katya Pavlevych, a child deportation adviser at the Ukrainian non-profit organization Razom. Parents have sent their children to summer camps in Russia for a few weeks, hoping to give them a break from the war there, without being told the children would not be returning.

Apparently, deported Ukrainian children are being re-educated

The Geneva Conventions specifically prohibit any effort to change the identity or nationality of children evacuated from war zones. One of the most controversial aspects of Russia’s deportation of Ukrainian children is Moscow’s determination to indoctrinate them into eradicating their Ukrainian language and culture and granting them Russian citizenship in a fast track procedure. The little information available about the fate of Ukrainian children in Belarus suggests that re-education efforts may be underway.

An Instagram post by the Talai Foundation last June showed a group of Donbass children visiting a unit of the Belarusian security forces that specializes in crowd control. The unit was involved in the violent crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 2020 following another rigged Belarusian election. In an interview last October with Sputnik, the international branch of Russia’s state media, the chairman of a mining and oil trade union in the Minsk region suggested that Ukrainian children from the mining regions of Donbass were an ideal “target group” to work in of the Belarusian mining industry should be trained.

In an interview with Belarusian state television, Olga Vokova, whose organization Dolphins is based in the unrecognized separatist Donetsk People’s Republic and has worked with Talai to bring Donbass children to Belarus, identified children from newly occupied regions such as Mariupol in the Southern Ukraine as “pre-programmed” for evil. She said they had to “do anything to melt their hearts and show them that we [Menschen aus den Separatistengebieten] are not evil”.

Rashevska, the Ukrainian human rights lawyer, said that similar efforts to destroy their identities are underway in Belarus as in Russia.

“In these camps, the national identity of Ukrainian children is erased. These children are being brainwashed, Russified and militarized,” she said. (Amy Mackinnon)

To the author Amy Mackinnon is a reporter for national security and intelligence foreign policy.

This article was automatically translated from English into German.

This article was first published in English on August 11, 2023 in "ForeignPolicy.com"