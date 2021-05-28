Belarus A UN-led aviation organization is investigating the actions taken by Belarus on Ryanair

On Sunday, Belarus ordered a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius to land in Minsk, citing a bomb threat. No bombs were found, but Belarus arrested an opposition activist and his partner who were on the flight.

UN The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has announced that it is investigating the actions taken by Ryanair against Ryanair.

On Sunday, Belarus ordered a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius to land in Minsk, citing a bomb threat.

The real motive is considered to be the opposition activist who traveled on the flight Raman Pratasevich capture. At the same time, this partner was caught Sofia Sapega.

ICAO met on Thursday for an extraordinary emergency meeting to discuss the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk.

According to the ICAO opinion issued after the meeting, it is necessary, inter alia, to establish whether any of its member countries has violated international aviation legislation.

ICAO does not have the power to impose sanctions, for example, the organization itself reminded on Twitter. Sanctions against Belarus have been cracked down by several states. The release of the arrested couple has also been widely demanded.

Belarus manager Alexander Lukashenko and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin will meet on Friday in Sochi, Russia.

The Russian regime has defended its allies. According to the Kremlin, there is no reason to doubt that Lukashenko would be telling the truth about Ryanair’s flight.

The Kremlin said in advance that the leaders will discuss, among other things, the development of bilateral relations between the countries, increasing integration between the countries and joint projects in the field of trade and energy.

Russia and Belarus have an extensive state union that connects their economies and armed forces. Putin has wanted an even tighter relationship, but Lukashenko has opposed it. Belarus’s further deterioration in relations with the EU could, according to some estimates, affect the dynamics of the Lukashenko regime and Russia.