Belarus | A Japanese man was arrested on charges of espionage

Belarus|The man has apparently taught Japanese at a university in Belarus.

Belarus security authorities have arrested a Japanese man who is accused of spying on border areas and military targets, Belarusian media reported on Wednesday, according to the news agency Reuters.

It is claimed that the man also gathered information about the implementation of the Chinese government’s Belt and Road project in Belarus.

The state TV channel showed a video of the arrested person, in which he speaks Russia and says his name is Nakamishi Masatushi. US foreign radio Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty noticedthat Nakamishi Masatushi is mentioned on Homel University’s website as a Japanese teacher.

Belarus is a close ally of Russia in the war against Ukraine.