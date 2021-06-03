Belarus A Belarusian opposition activist arrested on a plane appeared on television

Even before the interview, the NGO warned that Pratasevich was forced to speak in the interview according to the authorities.

Belarusian opposition activist Raman Pratasevich appeared on Thursday in an interview with Belarusian state television. Pratasevich, who was troubled by the interview, admitted that he had organized anti-state protests last year and praised the country’s arbitrary leadership. Alexander Lukashenko.

“Everything is mere propaganda with no basis in truth,” warned Viasna’s director Ales Bialiatski.

Pratasevich and his Russian female friend Sofia Sapega was intercepted on Sunday last week after Belarus forced a Ryanair passenger plane on its way from Athens to Vilnius to land in Minsk, Belarus.