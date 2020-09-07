A really robust mobilization befell once more on Sunday in Minsk to demand the departure of Alexander Lukashenko.

The repression of Lukashenko’s opponents is intensifying. Belarusian police on Monday (September 7) reported 633 arrests throughout the large opposition demonstration on Sunday, which aimed to protest the re-election in early August of President Alexander Lukashenko. “A complete of 633 folks had been arrested yesterday for breaking the regulation on mass occasions”, the Belarusian Inside Ministry stated in a press release.

Columns of protesters defied the authorities’ warnings, marching by means of a capital watched over by the military shouting “Go away” or “Junk!”. Pictures shot by information web site TUT.BY present girls screaming “Disgrace” hooded members of the safety forces who apprehend demonstrators.

Alexander Lukashenko, in energy for twenty-six years within the former Soviet republic, rejected the decision for brand spanking new elections launched by his most important opponent, Svetlana Tsikhanoskaya, who lives in exile in Lithuania.