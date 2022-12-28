The general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, on December 14 in Congress. Behind, Irene Montero. Eduardo Parra (Europa Press)

Podemos is once again putting pressure on the second vice president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, to make a move and define her candidacy as soon as possible for the general elections at the end of next year. “We now need certainties,” the party’s general secretary, Ione Belarra, claimed this Wednesday during an interview with SER. The also Minister of Social Rights has expressed her desire that the head of Labor campaign for the candidacies of United We Can in the regional and municipal elections in May —a commitment that Díaz is reluctant to make—, and has opted for the unity of the space as a “condition of possibility” to revalidate the coalition government, although it leaves the ball in Díaz’s court. “It is Yolanda who has to decide if she wants to be the candidate for the space as a whole,” she said, in line with what was expressed for months by her organization and her voices such as that of former leader Pablo Iglesias.

United We Can play in 2023 to revalidate its presence in six regional governments (Navarra, La Rioja, Aragon, Valencian Community, Balearic Islands and Canary Islands) and mayoralties such as Barcelona, ​​in the hands of the commons of Ada Colau. Until now, the vice president has slipped that she will be involved in Catalonia and in those places where there is unity, but she could remain on the sidelines in places where there will foreseeably be more than one ballot to the left of the PSOE, such as Madrid or Valencia (with Más Madrid and Compromís, formations to which it intends to attract Sumar, the platform promoted by Díaz). “I would like, as the general secretary of Podemos, to campaign for UP as Pablo did in his day [Iglesias] with Galicia en Común, Catalunya en Comú and with all the coalitions in space that were not necessarily from Podemos”, Belarra suggested.

In a subsequent press conference, the Galician leader has avoided answering about her involvement in these elections and has refused to take a position on the requests to specify her candidacy. “As far as I know, they have not called general elections in Spain (…) when they do, we’ll talk,” the vice president has avoided after arguing that citizens are worried “whether they are able to make ends meet”, not for this topic.

Asked about the conditions of her formation for an electoral alliance with Sumar, Belarra regretted, however, that they are still “too far from that point”, that of starting a negotiation. “She is organizing her party and we need it to end in order to articulate a coalition, a common space. I think that the sooner we do it, the better, because we would be wrong if we spent the whole year talking about ourselves”, the minister stated at another point in the interview.

Despite the obvious tensions in recent months between the leadership of Podemos and Díaz, the general secretary has publicly ruled out that her organization is preparing a solo candidacy for the generals. “We are not on that screen. We are working so that there is unity, but we need Yolanda to say if she wants to be the candidate of the whole space and if she wants to be the candidate of Podemos”, the minister, who has claimed that she is the party, has pressed with her former secretary general to the head, the one who has always worked for that unit. “Under the leadership of Pablo Iglesias, we were the only country in Europe where the transformative left presented itself united to the elections with a space that goes from the PCE to what the Greens represent in Germany, with Alianza Verde. This unity candidacy has only been replicated by Jean-Luc Mélenchon and very recently”, he pointed out, before recalling that the commitment to a joint candidacy with Izquierda Unida had “many internal costs”, in reference to the gap opened then in Podemos with the sector of the current leader of Más País, Íñigo Errejón.

“The key here is if we are all. That is the condition of possibility that we present ourselves together and that the Government can be revalidated”, Belarra has deepened, for whom another legislature with the PSOE is necessary to be able to “deepen” on the structural changes initiated this legislature. In this sense, the December barometer of 40dB. for EL PAÍS and Cadena SER, it granted Sumar 57 deputies in the event that the space to the left of the PSOE appears together with the 2023 general elections, compared to the 32 seats it would achieve if it competed separately.

Once again, the general secretary of Podemos has alluded to the “generosity” of Podemos in having designated a politician from outside the organization as a candidate: Yolanda Díaz. “Being the largest party in the confederal space, we have opted for that. I believe that this generosity is a patrimony of Podemos, but right now we need certainties, assurances, at a time when people are demanding peace of mind and security for a year that is obviously electoral, ”she urged.