We can ensure that he acted diligently upon receiving two complaints in 2023 against his co -founder Juan Carlos Monedero for his sexual behavior, And he affirms that he has no record of any prior testimonyeven though this Friday Eldiario.es He published a new information by recounting that a first woman denounced Monedero in 2016 and that this information reached the party’s dome. This was expressed on Friday by the General Morada Secretary, Ione Belarra, in her first public reaction after meeting Thursday that Podemos had separated her co -founder in 2023 after two women denounced the party for alleged sexual violence.

Belarra defended this decision ensuring that we can “acted correctly”, and charged against the media as a whole, ensuring that they are interested in “telling that we can always bad”. “I think you have to do,” the press, “a reflection, because the victims are staying in the background,” he also snapped the general secretary of Podemos, who said that the media treatment of the case is not “taking into account” to those affected. “We have given them the highest priority, the victims asked us for anonymity, they asked us discretion, and what they asked us more reliably was that he was departed from the public activities of the party, and that was done immediately,” said Belarra.

The purple leader, however, just repeated the arguments offered by the party on Thursday to justify why they did not investigate Monedero, in addition to separating it. “We activate the protocol [contra el acoso] at the time we know the testimonies, which was what we had to do, and we made ourselves available to the victims to continue with the process “, but They, “for whatever reason, they decide not to continue” And not respond to the request for more information, Belalarra explained. “The protocol,” in any case, “it is still open to what they decide to do, which should be the most important,” he settled.

The general secretary of Podemos also slid a very little veiled criticism to add when asked about the “affectionate” of her farewell to Monedero when she announced her resignation as director of the Republic and Democracy Institute, the Laboratory of Ideas of the Party, just a few days after the complaints (although the cessation took place several months before). Belarra, at that time, thanked the “tireless work” of the co -founder and that would have “always” devled “for the militancy of the party. But, this Friday, he said that “Signaling someone with honors is making parliamentary spokesman and put him in the lists, “as he adds with Íñigo Errejón when there was an anonymous complaint on networks against him for alleged touching.

Regarding the possibility of suspending Monedero, Belarra said that the statutes of Podemos establish that it is first necessary for complainants to reactivate the internal procedure by providing more information so that the Purple Party Guarantee Commission can make a decision. “It is they who have to decide, or not, take that step”, And if they do “the guarantees commission will act,” said the leader, who insisted that the direction of Podemos “cannot act in the name of the victims or usurping women their ability to carry out their processes, and must always Thus “because” we have to respect women “, unlike” everything that is happening in Spain with a disgusting and disgusting patriarchal justice. “