The Secretary General of Podemos and Minister of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, Ione Belarra (center), this Saturday at the State Citizen Council of Podemos. / and. Q.

CR Saturday, December 17, 2022, 20:59



The general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, made this Saturday a call for unity in the political space of the left in the face of an electoral 2023 in which the objective was to revalidate the government coalition and even reinforce the position it has today United We Can in the Council of Ministers. However, she also questioned whether Yolanda Díaz should be the person to lead this joint candidacy and defended the holding of primaries.

«The militants have to be able to exercise the sovereign power to choose those who represent us in the institutions. Popular leadership must be the key that legitimizes our representatives. The participation of the people has always been our beacon », defended the also Minister of Social Rights during her intervention in the state citizen council of Podemos, in full conflict between the purple and the first vice president for the composition of the candidacy.

Belarra claimed the leading role of her party within the future “plural and diverse” front of the left and, in response to the disdain shown by the also Minister of Labor towards the acronyms, warned: “It may not be enough with Podemos, but what is certain is It is that without Podemos, its militancy, its social support and without our history it cannot be done ».

The example of Churches



The successor of Pablo Iglesias at the head of the Ministry of Social Rights also praised the role played by his former secretary general who, despite having abandoned politics, maintains a notable moral leadership in the party, and gave as an example the task carried out by him in the past to unite under one umbrella “from the Communist Party to the Greens”. Today he is enormously critical of Díaz.

Apart from internal issues, Belarra also referred to this week’s institutional clash and, after stating that the “coup strategy” of the “political and judicial” right is intensifying, urged the PSOE to lower the majorities it demands the law to Congress to renew the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), a reform that the Socialists buried at the request of the European Commission.