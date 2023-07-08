The general secretary of Podemos and member of Sumar’s candidacy for the Madrid constituency, Ione Belarra, warned this Saturday during her visit to Los Urrutias and the Mar Menor that “we need a progressive government in the State that has a strong hand against the illegal dumping, to intervene in the powers regarding the Mar Menor and to deal with this agreement, which I believe is more than evident, it is a matter of hours, days or weeks, that the Popular Party and Vox end up ruling in the Region of Murcia».

In this sense, Belarra compared the acting president of Murcia with the president of the PP of Extremadura, María Guardiola. «I think it is a matter of time before they close that agreement because, in reality, the Popular Party and Vox are part of the same political party in the Region of Murcia, which is the party of agribusiness stewards, who defend the same interests and that have allowed during all these years that a natural jewel such as the Mar Menor end up in the conditions that we see it, “he lamented.

The general secretary of Podemos recalled that she has visited the Mar Menor in 2018, in 2019, in 2021 and “it is getting worse.” That is why she advocates “a coalition government in which Sumar has more strength to be able to intervene in these regional powers and also to have a strong hand and close once and for all those illegal dumping.”

On the other hand, he warned that these general elections on July 23 “are an attempt to restore bipartisanship.” «If the Popular Party and the Socialist Party have something in common for these elections, it is that they want to recover the system of the turno, the system in which sometimes the Popular Party governs, other times the Socialist Party governs, but nothing fundamental, nothing that has to change in this country changes, “Belarra warned.

The leader of Podemos, who visited Los Urrutias beach to check ‘in situ’ the state of the Mar Menor, opined that although the Socialist Party is presenting itself in these elections “with a speech as a brake on the right, the only vote that really It serves to stop them and to continue advancing in feminist, social and environmental rights is the vote for the coalition between Podemos and Sumar ».

What’s more, he fears that as of July 23 “we may see a movie very similar to the one we already saw in 2016, when pressure was exerted and the Socialist Party gave in to that pressure to abstain and for the Popular Party to govern.”

“Paradoxically, the votes for the Socialist Party can serve, ultimately, for the right to govern,” said Belarra, who insisted that the vote for the Sumar coalition “is worth double: to stop the right and also to continue building rights ».