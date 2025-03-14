The leader of Pode With a white shirt with black lyrics where, in capital letters, “not war”, And he has told him that he is “digging his own grave” by supporting the EU Rearme Plan and has pointed out that on this way the Executive “is putting the red carpet to a fascist government of PP and Vox.”

Belarra has appeared at a press conference after gathering half an hour and in a cordial framework with Sanchez within The contact round that is having the parties represented in Congress, Except Vox, to address security in Europe and the increase in defense spending.

The general secretary of Podemos, which was part of the first coalition government of Sánchez, He has transferred to the president his frontal opposition to increase military spending, which sees “a catastrophic error”and its absolute certainty that each euro that is destined to the purchase of weapons is a euro that will be deserved from social spending.

One of the impressions he has taken from his conversation with Sanchez is that “It does not have the slightest intention” to submit the increase in military spending to the end of Congress and that it has been an informative meeting without any negotiating will.

He explained that A meeting on general has beenwithout details of any kind in terms of deadlines to comply with that 2% of GDP in defense investment or on figures, but not because Sanchez did not want to tell it – he is recognized – but because he thinks that everything is still to be defined.

In any case, sources of purple formation have indicated that they are convinced that the increase in military investment You will do it through the contingency fund, And they have also said that they have been lying on real military spending for years.

Shipping of troops

Regarding the concerns of Pode Sanchez has told him that they are far from that screen.

Belarra has been sure that Sanchez’s decision to increase military spending It will mark the course of the legislature And it will have effects on all those issues that are above the table, excluding the budgets because at the moment they are not on the horizon.

And he has warned that it is increasingly difficult to close agreements with a government with which they have “So deep discrepancies.”