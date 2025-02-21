Belarra defends that he acted “correctly” with purse and ensures that the victims “asked discretion”

The Secretary General of Podemos, Ione Belarra, has defended this Friday that her party acted “correctly” when Juan Carlos Monedero departed from the organization’s acts as soon as they received a written complaint about cases of sexual harassment. The party leader has assured that these complaints did not make public because the victims requested “discretion.” “We left it when we had testimonies activating all protocols available to anyone in the party. It is evident that he acted correctly, ”he said in statements to the media in the Congress of Deputies.

Belarra has been formed for the first time since eldiario.es published that the direction of the party received a complaint against the founder of Podemos for “bothering and handling young women in party environments in which he has access to them ” We can received a complaint in writing on September 12, 2023 and another complaint of a second woman that same month. In statements to the media before entering an act of Podemos in the lower house, the party leader has defended that they acted correctly and that they did not make public the reasons why they took the former leader because the victims “asked discretion and anonymity” .

“The victims asked us for discretion and anonymity. The only way to guarantee it is to act as we act. Right now the procedure is open and active. All protocols are available and there are safe and confidential mechanisms so that any woman who wants to inform can do so. If the procedure continues for their will, and it is they who have to decide to take that step, it will act. But it has to be the victims who want to do it, we cannot act in their name and usurp their ability to carry out their processes. It must always be so. There is nothing more to see everything that is happening in Spain with a patriarchal justice, ”he said.

A woman’s first complaint against Cardero reached the dome of Podemos in 2016



This Friday, Eldiario.es reveals that the direction of Podemos knew in 2016 that a woman, a militant of the party, had lived a “serious episode” with Juan Carlos Monedero, an incident in which another woman would also have been affected and that it happened After an act of the party in Catalonia. Asked about that news, Belarra has assured that in Podemos they never had “no record of sexual violence against Juan Carlos Monedero until September 2023”, the moment in which they received the written complaint of the victims.