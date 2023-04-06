Ione Belarra, leader of Unidas Podemos and Minister of Social Rights within the coalition government, charged this Holy Thursday against Pedro Sánchez. In an act in Toledo, Belarra urged the head of the Executive to stop being interested in the problems in the unity to the left of the PSOE and demanded that he focus on governing in order to move forward in Congress with measures that the purple formation claims as its own, such as the housing law or the cap on the prices of the shopping basket. “Let the PSOE focus on governing,” settled the general secretary of Podemos. “I ask the PSOE to focus on governing because we cannot spend all the time doing electoralism,” she added.

Despite Belarra’s warnings, the Socialists maintain a calculated neutrality in the fight to their left, aware that they will have to rely on Sumar and Podemos to revalidate the presidency of Pedro Sánchez in the event that the numbers give after the generals. This Thursday the Minister of Culture, Miquel Iceta, insisted on Sánchez’s message: «The pieces of the puzzles must always fit. And if they are from the left and to win, the better ».

It is a fact that Podemos has started its campaign for the municipal and regional elections to try to save the furniture, after four years of wear and tear at the local level and in which at the regional level it only maintains a presence in the regional governments of Aragon and the Valencian Community,

Even so, the purple formation tries to poke its chest for having signed more alliances than ever with Izquierda Unida, a message that is also addressed to Yolanda Díaz and her reluctance to accept the agreement that Podemos has put on the table. The rival to beat to reduce damage is the PSOE, with which, on the other hand, it has governed in town halls and autonomous communities since before the last autonomous ones.

The most paradigmatic example of this love-hate relationship is that of Castilla-La Mancha with the socialist Emiliano García-Page. The Manchego president saved his budget during the 2014-2019 legislature thanks to two Podemos deputies to whom, at the end of the legislature, he appointed advisers in what was the first PSOE-Podemos coalition executive at the regional level. Page later achieved an absolute majority and became the most critical socialist baron regarding the coalition between Sánchez and Podemos.

Increase the pressure on Diaz



Podemos, in turn, maintains the pressure on Yolanda Díaz, who has been urging her for months to clarify her willingness or not to lead a coalition to the left of the PSOE, but in which, Belarra highlighted again this Thursday, the purple formation must exercise a decisive role, both in the starting position of the electoral lists and in the responsibilities to be carried out during the general campaign, first, and in the next legislature afterwards.

Both Belarra and Irene Montero have been lavish in statements since last Sunday, when Díaz presented his candidacy for the next generals to applause from leftist leaders such as Íñigo Errejón, Ada Colau or Alberto Garzón. The general secretary of Podemos once again demanded that the second vice president accept the hand, which, according to her, she insisted, is extended by the purple formation. “Yolanda Díaz must decide,” concluded Belarra.