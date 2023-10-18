Spanish politics is once again entangled by the war in the Middle East. The acting Minister of Social Rights and Secretary General of Podemos, Ione Belarra, publicly asked the PSOE this Wednesday to suspend diplomatic relations with the State of Israel due to the attacks in recent days against the civilian population in Gaza following the assault of Hamas on October 7. Less than 24 hours after the Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, concluded the diplomatic incident with Tel Aviv – who on Monday afternoon issued a statement in which he accused members of the Spanish Cabinet of “aligning themselves with this terrorism ISIS type [Estado Islámico] without mentioning names—, Belarra has demanded “more courage” in this matter from Spain, which holds the presidency of the EU Council this semester.

Although until now Sumar remains silent about Belarra’s proposal, the second vice president and leader of the platform, Yolanda Díaz, has indirectly charged against both the Israeli Embassy in Madrid and the PP by calling it “very serious” that it is placed the conflict in the internal Spanish debate “perverting and falsifying the reality of the facts.” The socialists, for their part, have avoided confronting Belarra and this Wednesday it was the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, who reminded the media that the position of the Executive “is set by the president.”

“The PSOE has many difficulties in understanding that this is a coalition Government and that, therefore, not only the PSOE speaks on behalf of the Government,” the Minister of Social Rights had said hours before in an interview on Telecinco. Sources from her department insist on requesting that the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, be brought before the International Criminal Court, a claim already raised on Saturday, the same day that Pedro Sánchez urged the recognition of Palestine as a State. In addition to the suspension of diplomatic relations, Belarra wants to promote the debate in Europe to apply “exemplary” economic sanctions against Netanyahu, his Minister of Defense and other political leaders, for what he describes as “planned genocide” and an embargo of weapons from the EU to Israel, this last measure included in the non-legal proposal registered by Sumar’s group in Congress.

After the statement from Israel and the repeated accusations from the PP leadership – this Wednesday, its Institutional Deputy Secretary General, Esteban González Pons, has accused Belarra of “anti-Semitism”, and has asked the acting president, Pedro Sánchez, to “start ” said Government doctrine —, Yolanda Díaz has criticized the placing of the war “in the internal debate” in Spain. “It seems very serious to me. Hamas has committed, without a doubt, war crimes and as such they have been condemned and I believe that no one deserves this distortion,” the second vice president defended during an event in Madrid. The leader of Sumar wanted to begin her intervention by “condemning the attack on the Gaza hospital” on Tuesday, which left hundreds dead. “It is a war crime. “I hope and wish as a jurist that responsibilities are resolved in the international legal field.” Díaz has also appealed to the “principle of prudence” when referring to the possible economic impact of the war in Spain. “It’s going to have consequences. Hopefully not”, she acknowledged, pointing to the context of recession in Germany.

The PCE, an organization integrated into Izquierda Unida (at the same time a member of the Sumar coalition), has “demanded” in a statement released in the afternoon “the immediate severance of relations between Spain and Israel and the precautionary suspension of the EU Association agreement -Israel until it complies with the resolutions of the United Nations.” In the same note, the party led by deputy Enrique Santiago also calls for “the immediate resignation” of both the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and that of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.

