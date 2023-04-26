The general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, has sent a letter to Podemos militants this Wednesday in which she asks them for money to finance Canal Red, the television created, directed and hosted by Pablo Iglesias, which has just started broadcasting on DTT . The also Minister of Social Affairs writes that the new station needs “financial support” from the militants to make with that money “a dignified, plural and left-wing journalism” against the “media dominance of the right and extreme right” and the “hostility ” that show him the means of what he calls “progress”. The channel, in which Iglesias is the star, defines itself as a “media counterpower” that aims to end “the manipulation and lies of the media sewers.” The letter, whose existence has confirmed to EL PAÍS the direction of the party, admits that Belarra already asked the militancy to put money, for reasons similar to those now, to finance the program “Base by Pablo Iglesias”, and media such as Público, El Salto, Ctxt, La Marea, Última Hora, La Cafetera by Fernando Berlin, Raw meat by Javier Gallego “and even eldiario.es of Nacho School”.

Ione Belarra’s letter begins by praising the Podemos militancy, which she describes as “the militancy with the most media education that exists” in Spain. Next, the text explains why Canal R(e)d was created (the official logo appears with this spelling): “In these years we have learned – the blows have taught us – that the media field is a fundamental field of politics,” he says. According to the letter, the “electoral plurality” contrasts with the “overwhelming media dominance of the right and extreme right,” which has no equivalent in the left-wing media, which he calls “progressiveness.”

Belarra underlines how “Pablo and his team” have launched the new channel, about which he details: “There has never been anything like Canal Red in Spain, a television committed to dignified, plural and, finally, left-wing journalism.” The station, which has exceeded 114,000 subscribers on YouTube and 11,000 on Facebook, is considered “a counterpower.” “And without media counterpowers it is impossible for the transformations to consolidate,” reads the letter, which is entitled “Is left-wing television possible in Spain? It depends on you”.

The leader of Podemos admits that a year ago they asked for money to support, to the extent of each one’s possibilities, the previous media project of Iglesias, and also the aforementioned digital media. “Everything they are getting is thanks to the financial support of people like you, and they need more support to continue growing. I don’t think I have to tell you anything else, compañera”, concludes Belarra. Iglesias participates every week in the Agorathe Monday gathering of the program Hour 25, of the SER chain.