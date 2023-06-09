The drama in the political space to the left of the PSOE lasts for at least a few hours: the leadership of Podemos has announced this Friday that it will run with Sumar in the general elections on July 23, but, at the same time, it has rejected flat all the terms of the agreement raised by the negotiating team of the second vice president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, thus opening a public battle on the conditions of that confluence.

The general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, has explained in a video that the decision to run in the elections in coalition with Sumar “has been taken”, and that the signature of her party on the document that is registered today in the Electoral Board presenting that electoral coalition is “guaranteed”. But she, at the same time, has said that the leadership of Podemos does not accept either the “veto” to the presence of Irene Montero on the electoral lists or the positions offered on those lists by Díaz’s negotiating team; some positions that Podemos sees as insufficient because, according to her analysis, they could leave the party out of the Congress of Deputies the next legislature. The intention of Podemos is, therefore, to register the electoral coalition today, Friday, but to continue discussing the details of the agreement for ten more days, until the deadline for presenting the specific lists for each constituency expires.

Ione Belarra intervenes this Friday in an appearance without questions.

Sources from Sumar have immediately responded that the presence of Podemos in the candidacies is “widely guaranteed” and that they “do not accept” that the formation of Belarra take them “to the stage of Andalusia”, alluding to the very tough negotiation between the formations of left that took place before the Andalusian elections of 2022 and that led to a struggle of such caliber that the pact finally arrived outside the legal term and the coalition could not formally include Podemos. “The coalition will register this afternoon,” warn these sources from Sumar, without clarifying whether it is an ultimatum for the Belarra party. The intention of Díaz’s negotiating team is to close everything today to avoid the wear and tear that prolonging the negotiations would entail for ten more days.

“We will run in the general elections with Sumar, that decision has been made,” Belarra stated in the video, who then made an amendment to the entire offer presented by Díaz, even opening fire against the negotiating team of the vice president. “We have been told that the presence of Irene Montero is an insurmountable obstacle to reaching an agreement. It deeply saddens me that Yolanda, through her team, proposes that the coalition electoral agreement be built on the exclusion of a colleague who has taken feminist transformations further than anyone before,” Belarra defended in a very harsh tone, before of interpreting that Sumar’s request supposes “sacrificing” the “main political asset” of Podemos.

The Minister for Equality, according to the party leader, has intervened in the Podemos Executive to “make herself available” to the formation and “do what is necessary, however unfair it may be, to ensure unity”, something that “all have rejected”. the members” of the management. “We do not accept any veto as part of the negotiation,” Belarra has insisted. The general secretary’s statement comes after the express consultation with the party’s militancy granted, with 92.92% of support, full powers to the Executive to decide on the agreement with Díaz.

“With the latest offer made to us by the Sumar negotiating team, Podemos could be left without representation in the Congress of Deputies,” Belarra also launched before asking the vice president for “a fair agreement.” “We hope we don’t have to go to the last minute to register the coalition. The agreement can be reached in a very short time if Yolanda is willing ”, she remarked.

Party sources reiterate that the commitment to unity “is firm”, and assure that they will be on the coalition’s register today even though a definitive agreement has not yet been reached. For Podemos, at this time, the exclusion of the Minister of Equality, a figure with enormous wear and tear in the Government due to the management of the crisis of the only yes is yes, is a red line because it would mean “humiliation”. These sources believe that, in practice, this veto is a rejection of the party’s presence. Some voices within the leadership also warn that there is time to correct errors in the registration of that coalition. Article 44 of the Electoral Regime Law establishes that the “rectification” period is 48 hours, although the Sumar team does not seem to be willing to accept that the negotiations remain open.

In addition to the veto of Montero in a particularly difficult week for the minister —to the two blows to the law of only yes is yes with the criticism of the UN rapporteur and the endorsement of the Supreme Court’s sentence reductions, a sentence for violation of the right to honor is added this Friday—, Podemos has rejected the distribution of positions. They denounce that it is based on the composition of the 2019 Chamber, and that the current scenario could be much worse. The formation also does not accept the 23% quota in economic resources or the representation that Díaz offers in the Congress Table, the commissions and the interventions in plenary session.

Alberto Garzón: “Sorry for the noise. Nobody deserves this”

Shortly after Belarra’s intervention, the federal coordinator of the United Left, Alberto Garzón, announced his party’s agreement with Sumar and, in a statement, apologized for all this public dispute. “I want to apologize to the public for the noise caused in this process. Nobody deserves this, and from IU we are convinced that things can be done in a different and much better way, ”he wrote on social networks. The Minister of Consumption has assured that IU has guaranteed the presence of deputies in the future parliamentary group, and that these “will work autonomously and in coordination” with the rest of the group. The number two of the organization, Sira Rego, has decided to step back and give up going on the lists to “facilitate” the presence of party members in other territories. “Our formation has the largest organizational extension and institutional presence of all those that make up the space, and this will be essential in the future of the left,” Garzón puffs out his chest in his statement.