Pablo Iglesias and Ione Belarra during an act last October in Rivas (Madrid). david foundling

The general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, and the former vice president of the Government Pablo Iglesias signed a manifesto on Monday in which intellectuals, journalists and political representatives from different countries demand peace in Ukraine. Under the title Ukraine: Peace now! and after more than 50 days of the Russian invasion, the text calls for an “immediate” ceasefire, the welcome for all people and the protection of the different populations against the consequences of the conflict. Among the signatories of the document, open to adhesions, are the former British Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn, the American philosopher Noam Chomsky, the former president of Ecuador Rafael Correa, the former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis and the president of the Fundación Cultura de Paz and former director UNESCO General Federico Mayor Zaragoza.

“From Podemos we want to promote that manifesto. A text that advocates stopping the war escalation, stopping the deaths and destruction in Ukraine, guaranteeing human rights and promoting negotiations that lead to a full and lasting peace that the United Nations and the rest of the international organizations must guarantee”, The co-spokesman of the formation Pablo Fernández affirmed at a press conference.

The manifesto recalls that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has “outlined” the two essential conditions for peace: the invading Russian troops must withdraw from Ukraine and the country becomes neutral. “We urge governments and the media to put aside all belligerent language and promote and strengthen dialogue on this basis. Escalation will only lead to more bloodshed, displacement and economic damage inflicted on innocent people.”

In asylum policy, the text calls for “hospitality and humanity” for all those fleeing the war and asks that it not be conditioned “by the country of origin.” “It is the responsibility of governments and public authorities to protect and guarantee human rights. We urge the protection of all civilians who flee or remain in their homes, evacuations through humanitarian corridors, and guarantees of food and medical care.”

The manifesto states that the Eastern European country will need support for reconstruction. “We call on international institutions to eliminate Ukraine’s debt and commit resources to support national and popular development.” The document also asks to protect people from non-combatant countries that suffer the economic consequences of war and calls on governments to shield the welfare state, guaranteeing “social rights for all citizens”, as well as reducing inequality. . “It is time for the great fortunes and large companies to contribute equitably to society so that the income and bodies of the vast majority do not bear, once again, the cost of this crisis,” the document claims. A request in line with the “emergency” tax reform formulated by Podemos since the conflict broke out.