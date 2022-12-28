Podemos congratulates itself on the renewal of the Constitutional Court, which once the new appointments are formalized will have a large majority of progressive judges. However, the party’s leader, Ione Belarra, by no means considers the crisis in the judiciary to be closed.

The also Minister of Social Rights highlighted this Wednesday in an interview on the Ser chain that “it is important to look back” to remember that the origin of the institutional clash is found in the PP’s refusal to renew the General Council of the Judiciary, the highest body of government of the judges and whose members have had their mandate expired for four years. To replace them, two thirds of the Congress are necessary, which makes the participation of the popular ones imperative. And it is something that both Pablo Casado before and now Alberto Núñez Feijóo have vetoed.

The proposal that the Government was considering until now was to modify the law so that the renewal of the CGPJ could be carried out by means of an absolute majority in the Lower House, which today includes the PSOE and Unidas Podemos together with the investiture partners. The agreement regarding the Constitutional Court seems to have cooled down this reform within the PSOE, which no longer considers it so urgent.

Unidas Podemos, however, maintains that the established strategy must be followed to the last consequences, which, in the words of Belarra, includes “the reform of a bipartisan Judiciary system, when today the political system is multiparty.” . The general secretary of Podemos also urged that this reform be carried out before the end of the legislature.

PP vetoes



Among the arguments that the PP has maintained throughout the legislature to block the renewal of the CGPJ have been the vetoes of members proposed by Podemos to form part of the highest governing body of judges. First, the popular ones rejected José Ricardo de Prada, one of the magistrates who condemned the conservative formation as a lucrative participant in the Gúrtel plot. Later, Victoria Rosell, current government delegate against Gender Violence and former deputy of Podemos, was denied the position of member.