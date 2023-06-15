Bela Marcovich is the daughter of Alejandro Marcovich, historic guitarist until 2014 of the Mexican rock band Caifanes. Born into a family of artists, since she was little the young woman lived surrounded by glamour, fame and the world in which her father lived, but soon, she says, the relationship that the musician had with her, with her brother Diego and with her mother, Gabriela Martínez, became “hostile, contemptuous, mistreated, and persistent psychological torture.” A week ago, a column published by the journalist Lydia Cacho uncovered that dark face that Bela talks about and revealed a whole series of violence and attacks by the musician against her family. A few months ago Marcovich tried to strangle the one who was his wife for almost 25 years. And shortly after, her daughter says that the same aggression was repeated against her. “In my life there has always been violence since I can remember,” she says.

Despite the fact that there are several complaints against the artist and a restraining order due to a high risk of femicidal violence, the family denounces that the attacks by the musician’s closest circle have not stopped. Currently, the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation to clarify the facts of family violence. For the first time, Bela Marcovich breaks her silence after 29 years and speaks to the press. He explains that sometimes psychological and emotional violence can hurt more than the blows themselves.

“Living in such an environment was always very tense. When I was little I didn’t realize some things, but I saw that my mom was tense and sad. She fought for him to be better and far from seeing positive results, he was getting worse and she was sadder, ”she says. “My father was never affectionate and he ignored my brother and me, to the point that we came to feel contempt for him,” she says. “He has come to tell me that I am not one of his people because he is Jewish and I am not.” Bela has brown hair and big eyes. As she remembers, her story becomes more fluid, like someone unraveling a tangled thread and memories of her invade her. “With my father we never had peace, neither psychological nor emotional,” she says. “His last assault on him was the straw that broke the camel’s back, but I have been dragging with him a history of quite important psycho-emotional violence, which we had already denounced in 2014 as family violence,” she says.

That year, Bela’s mother decided to separate, to take her children away from what was happening at home. “At first the violence was only against my mother, but later it was also against us. On one occasion he tried to commit suicide in front of my brother when he was 16 years old, ”she recalls. The teenager prevented him from taking his own life. In addition to the bullying and harassment that she has experienced all these years, Bela Marcovich also points out the constant presence of her father’s lovers, women who, according to the young woman, have come to attack her mother and until a few months ago threatened her her on the phone. “They told me leave your dad alone, I’m going to do what you can’t even imagine… And that caused terrible effects on my health. It caused me anemia and a lot of stress.”

Bela Marcovich on June 10, 2023. Aggi Garduño

In an act of patrimonial violence, Bela says that the artist took several properties from his wife, including some that belonged exclusively to her. After a tough battle in court, both parties agreed to sell some of that property and split the money, but when the time came, she says her father, now 63, made excuses for her mother so she couldn’t dispose of of that amount. “I’ll give it to you tomorrow, now I don’t have time,” he says his father responded. “My mom started with arrhythmias and a lot of stress. It took her months to receive that money and the day she deposited it after several threats of a new complaint, she tried to kill her. I took my hands off his neck.”

When asked what she feels about her father, she says that the feeling that invades her is “weird”. “I hold on to illusions and for a long time I was clinging to the fact that my father had a mental problem to continue by her side. He has a diagnosed severe narcissistic disorder.” The guitarist was also diagnosed with prostate cancer, so she asked his family to take care of him. The daughter comments that she accepted with the idea that perhaps there could be a new rapprochement between them. “I was in denial, how could my father not love me?” She thought. “I decided to take care of him because he is sick and because he is my dad.” However, as the days passed, her coexistence with Marcovich became untenable, so she asked her mother for help to move out of there.

That was when his father had his last violent outburst. The girl explains that she tried to strangle her when she was taking her belongings out of her family home. According to the judicial report to which this newspaper has had access, Bela denounces that the man caused damage to his clavicle with the struggle. He also threatened her with a broomstick while she smashed everything around her. She also attacked Bela’s mother, whom she threw out into the street with her clothes torn and barefoot. “She broke the lamp with the stick, the computer, she insulted me and she told me that she was a shitty Mexican.” At a point in the heated discussion, the young woman says that she began to argue over her three Chihuahua dogs. To date, she says that her father has one of them and that he does not want to give it back. “He started pulling me, pushed me against the window and tried to choke me. That’s when my brother took it off me,” she recalls. “At that moment he stopped being my dad, at that moment it was him against me and I feared for my life because I didn’t know how far I was going to go.”

After that, the girl filed a complaint with the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office and both she and her mother were issued precautionary measures through which they have 24-hour police surveillance, which in Mexico is known as the Eagle Code. Bela points out the importance of the victims being believed when they denounce. “So many times that I told the doctors when my mom reported it. So many times that we warned that my father was violent and nothing happened, ”she laments. “Once one of her doctors who treated him at the Neurology Hospital told me: Your dad is a rock star, right?Haven’t you thought that everyone is like that??”. It was not the first time that he had heard a similar message from the doctors of that institution. Another time they told her that her father behaved that way because he “was a genius”, while they made the family’s pain invisible. In the Prosecutor’s Office over the years the treatment they received was no better. “The times that I wanted to report them, they told me that without beatings it was very difficult and they only believed me when he ended up beating me.” Despite everything, the family points out that they trust the authorities and the work they are doing now.

Bela says that she has been threatened and feels in danger for making her complaint public. Many of her father’s admirers do not forgive her for raising her voice. “I speak now because I am fed up with not being heard. He has the floor, he is the recognized artist, the one with thousands of followers and I have always been left out. For me, telling it is part of healing and not hiding it any longer. I want to close this and now yes, free myself ”.

