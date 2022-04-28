Portugal.- The soccer It is a sport full of many sensations, sometimes fortune smiles at the teams to win games or titles, in others hard work is what makes the clubs victorious, but what is also there is a huge amount of superstitions of the same players and even alleged curses that have come to be believed to be really true and one of them is undoubtedly the one that can “show off” the benfica he was sentenced to 100 years without European titles.

In the immense world of football the curse of Benfica It is one of the important issues to be addressed in recent years and it is that although it seems somewhat meaningless, to date everything seems to indicate that it is on the way to becoming a reality, although there is still a long time to go. The reality is that it has been a very extensive dialogue that can be attributed to many things rather than a curse, but as more time passes, it seems that there is some truth to it.

It all started thanks to man, Bela Guttmann who came to the Portuguese team in the 60’s to the team, his slogan was clear, lead the team to greatness and that was his thought and surprisingly things were turning out as he had thought. In just two seasons, the Benfica team won its first and only two European Cups (currently the Champions League) in the team’s history. For the 1960-1961 and 1961-1962 seasons, the team that was talked about was the Eagles and that was what was sought.

Béla Guttmann posing next to the two titles achieved | Photo: Special

For the 1962-1963 season, things were on the way to seek a third title and be the team of the time, but everything took a very important turn, Benfica surprisingly fell into an issue of economic problems that made the first party to have to Leaving the team was part of the coaching staff, including Béla Guttman, something that bothered him a lot to the point that it gave way to the well-known curse.

Guttmann, once he found out he was fired and without fully understanding it, assured that Benfica would not be able to be European champions for the next 100 years, all because of his unexpected departure, “Benfica will not be European champion again for the next hundred years“, were the words of the coach at that time. At that time it was only taken as an unfounded statement because the team was already armed and they just had to find someone to lead it. The problems began to appear some time later in a new final of European cup.

Since then Benfica has lost 8 continental finals, 5 in the European Cup (already with some included in the Champions League), another 3 more in the UEFA Cup (now called the Europa League) It should be clarified that in the Portuguese League if They have been able to rise with the title but as far as Europe is concerned, things have not been as expected.

We recommend you read

After that statement by Béla Guttman, 58 years have already passed in which Benfica has not been able to win anything in Europe, and they still have 42 years left to complete that curse, although their fans are hoping to be able to break it long before time and may life last for them to be able to witness it.