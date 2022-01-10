The Prince of rap returns with a new reboot that promises to be a success, it is Bel-Air. This series, compared to its original version of the 90s, focuses on a much more mature plot, in which Will moves with his uncles to Los Angeles to leave behind a stormy past that almost turns him into a criminal. Also, the difference in social classes and vandalism will be some of the main themes of the show.

To keep fans with expectations, the online platform Peacock shared through his YouTube channel a new trailer of Bel-Air that shows part of Will’s past and how his life was changed by a tragic accident.

Also, the streaming service confirmed the premiere date of the series that is scheduled for Sunday, February 13, 2022 , so fans will soon be able to witness this long-awaited adaptation.

It should be noted that Bel-Air will be produced by Will Smith, who was inspired by a viral Morgan Cooper trailer in 2019 and whose acceptance was more than positive by viewers.

Official Synopsis of Bel-Air

Set in modern America, the new Bel-Air series reinvents the beloved comedy The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a dramatic version of Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the locked mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will relies on the power of second chances as he navigates the conflicts, emotions, and prejudices of a world far different from the one he has ever known.

Bel-Air – trailer