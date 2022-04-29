In the middle of last February, Bel Airthe reboot of The Prince of rap, came to Peacock in the United States. Thus, fans of this series have eagerly awaited information related to its premiere in our region. Fortunately, we already know when and where it can be seen Bel Air in Latin America.

Through its official Twitter account, Star+, Disney’s streaming platform where we find Fox content, has revealed that Starting next May 18 we will be able to enjoy Bel Air through this service.

Despite the controversy of Will Smith after the last Oscar ceremony, the public’s interest in this series has been acceptable. We are not facing a revolution for the industry, but it is a decent product. At the moment, Bel Air It has a 66% reception on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, and a 72% rating from users.

It will be interesting to see if these numbers change once Bel Air arrive at Star+ in Latin America on May 18, 2022. On related topics, these are the premieres of Disney + and Star + for May. Similarly, this is Disney’s release schedule for 2022 and 2023.

Via: Star+ LATAM