Our Beitske Visser was actually still entitled to a quarter of a million. But she can whistle at that after the W Series failure.

In the highest classes of motorsport, however, it is a problem. All sponsors are in the starting blocks to give a woman who could compete in F1 – say level Lance Stroll – all the money. If she is ever found, she will undoubtedly become a billionaire from the hundreds of millions of sponsorship money rolling in. But to date, it still hasn’t (really) happened.

That remains a strange thing. In motorsport, ‘the car’ takes over a large part of the physical work. Not all physical work, because a little muscle and condition does help. Since Michael Schumacher, the sport has professionalized considerably in that respect.

But, if a 41-year-old Kimi Raikkonen can do a season, then at least you don’t have to be Usain Bolt to race. In theory, the sport lends itself ideally to a gender-neutral field of participants. In fact, in classes where obese drivers are at a disadvantage, a frail woman could potentially even have an advantage. Yet it has been shown time and time again that, for whatever reason, men are better drivers.

Or would it be the lack of opportunities? Given the already mentioned climate where the sponsors are queuing, that seems unlikely to us. But it was the thinking of the founders of the W Series. This racing class, which discriminates on the basis of gender, was set up a few years ago to find and promote female monoposto talent on the ladder towards the royal class (m/f/i).

After a few years, however, the adventure of the W Series is over. The class is bankrupt. The problem was, among other things, that Jamie Chadwick won everything for several years, but did not break through on the racing ladder. Chadwick remained the best in the W Series, but there was actually no flow of new talent. And that doesn’t help a class that is meant to find that talent.

Not that the W Series has been completely unsuccessful. Some women have been given a platform to race, were able to find new budget in the form of prize money and have enforced contracts here and there with teams and manufacturers, especially in GT racing. This includes Beitske Visser.

The Dutch former Red Bull talent (first woman in the junior program) finished second in the W Series behind Chadwick in the first year. That was good for 250,000 bucks to help her continue her career. Our Beits was also (shared) second last year, when the championship was cancelled. Together with Alice Powell and again behind Chadwick. However, Beitske can whistle for the money that would yield second or third place. Now that the class is bankrupt, she herself says she does not expect to ‘ever see a Euro of it’ at Ziggo.

Bales for Beits. And perhaps even more disappointing is that a switch to the FIA’s new initiative to promote female racing talent is also not an option. The F1 Academy class is so woke and progressive that there is discrimination not only on gender, but also on age. Only women up to 25 years old are allowed to participate. Visser is now 28, so it is already too old. So (hopefully) she has a great career in the GTs, where she was recently doing well for BMW. Nothing wrong with that in itself, of course.

If you’re still wondering what Jamie Chadwick does these days, she drives in America in the Indy NXT class for Andretti Autosport. After 7 races, however, she is seventeenth and last of the drivers who have completed all races. The last race was the best, with the first top-10. Nevertheless: it gives us no pleasure to say it, but the fact is that it does not necessarily last, so to speak *dives from the Karens*.

Well, we’ll see what the future brings. Are you perhaps the lightning-fast female racing talent that F1 is so desperately looking for? And do you want an Autoblog sticker on your kart? Let us know in the comments!

