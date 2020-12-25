The Villarreal is a club to which it costs him very little to introduce his young values, something that is in the DNA of the entity and It is the vital bet of the Roig. For more than 20 years the commitment to strengthen and improve its quarry is a must, being one of the club’s priorities. A job that already has given many fruits, since there are many young values ​​that have come to make history. Names like those of Héctor Font, Santi Cazorla, César Arzo and Xisco Nadal, in a first batch. Those who followed Bruno Soriano, Mario Gaspar, Jaume Costa, Manu Trigueros, Moi Gómez or Gerard Moreno among others. After those first two rounds, players like Rodrigo Hernández, Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Manu Morlanes, Xavier Quintillá or Samu Chukwueze, which head the last fifth of great promises.

But the club does not stop giving players, and right now it already has a new group of young values ​​that are fixed for the first team, and to which they have also arrived suddenly and with great force.

The fifth of Niño and those who wait in the B

That new group eHe is headed by a tall forward who falls for goals, How is it Fernando Child. Young people from Cádiz have joined the young tip Yeremi Pino, Álex Baena, goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, and with a step below but already one step away are the media Carlos Beitia and Carlo Adriano, or the forwards Collado, Ahn or Millán. It is curious, since in the cases of Niño, Pino or Baena, their site was not the first team, but since Emery arrived, things have changed radically for them. So much that the three were renewed with a new contract until 2024, also improving its termination clauses.

Child, the benchmark

Fernando Niño.

Domenech Castelló



Child, with 20 years, He had already debuted with the first team last season with Calleja, who had it as a youth and already had a lot of faith in him. As a youth, he broke all records, winning the League and Copa del Rey, being the top scorer in that final phase.. After a serious injury that left him time out, his breakthrough in the first team came with goals and with quality. At first the idea for this year was that of a possible transfer, which the Basque coach did not want to take place. Niño is a tall forward, more of a reference and a finisher, although with quality to play outside the area and with good dribbling. Son of soccer player Fernando NiñoHe is undoubtedly the future forward of the club.

Pino and his self-confidence

If Niño was expected, Pino (18 years old) was a surprise. It is true that the young Canarian winger was for a long time one of the pearls of the house, so a great future was predicted for him. Captain of the U18 National TeamHe was one of those players who took care of himself from day one with the idea that he would be a different player. Pino is a cheeky winger with ease of overflow and with a lot of danger on every ball. His capacity for overflow and self-confidence has dazzled Emery, who for a few weeks now has him as a fixture on a day-to-day basis. His debut in Europe was to score a vital goal to overcome a Europa League game against Qarabag, in which the potential of the footballer could already be seen. With ortickets from Juve, City, Barcelona, ​​Madrid or Chelsea, the player has preferred to bet on making the leap with Villarreal.

Baena, the new Moi Gómez

Alex Baena.

JACK GUEZ (AFP)



Similar to the case of Pino is that of Álex Baena (20 years old), who should play in team B and is already one more in the first team. A quality midfielder and what he is the best substitute for Moi Gómez, acting as a midfielder, and being a player that Emery already trusts. His titles and goals in Europe, and some league matches, make Baena the most used right now. After a good season at Villarreal B, this season should be the one of his consolidation in the second team, but he has not played a single game. Emery took him to preseason and did not return to the affiliate.

Jörgensen, the goalkeeper of the future and the first goalkeeper of the house

SOCCER 19/20Filip Jorgensen.

ANGEL SANCHEZ



One of Villarreal’s dreams is to be able to have a home goalkeeper in the first team, with someone who stays for years defending that goal. Many have tried, but with the exception of Juan Carlos in the Second Division, no one in the house has won that goal. And that of Jörgensen (18 years old), Swedish goalkeeper raised in Mallorca, is the great bet. Since he is a large goalkeeper (1.90 high), but with very good footwork and with a lot of presence in the goal. Since he arrived as a youth his growth is spectacular, becoming the goalkeeper of B and the third goalkeeper of the first team with only 18 years of age. Like his teammates, he has already renewed his contract and already trains regularly with the first team.

Beitia, Carlo Adriano, Ahn, Collado and Millán are already waiting in the bedroom

The losses of these young values ​​with team B have already had to another group of players who stand out and who are waiting to have options to make the leap. It is common for Emery to count on them to train when there are casualties, which means that any player in the subsidiary can take the leap. But the cases of the midfielders Carlos Beitia and Carlo Adriano, or the forwards Ahn June Hyuk , Collado or Millán, are right now the most prominent.

Ahn Yune Hyuk.

Twitter CD La Roda



Beitia (20 years) is a midfielder who has passed through all the categories of the club and the National Team, and which he is currently wearing is the benchmark for team B. Very similar is Carlo Adriano (19 years old), son of the mythical forward Adriano García, is displayed as a total midfielder, with quality to generate and carry the weight of the team in the middle.

Korean winger Ahn June Hyuk He came to the club very young, being one of the great hopes of football in his country. A fast and unbalancing winger or forward on every play, this being his best campaign. While the nationals Diego Collado and Álex Millán, are being two of the players with the most overflow and quality of the team. Collado (19 years old), is a pure extreme who won everything with the youth, arrived at Villarreal B with only 17 years and he’s already one of the best on his team, as well as being a regular for Emery. Forward Álex Millán (20 years old) is a powerful forward with quality, his performances with team B are not leaving anyone indifferent, he has already scored two goals in five games.