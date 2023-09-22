“Beit Al Khair” won the Leading Charitable Organization Award, topping first place among the institutional categories participating in the Internal Excellence Competition organized by the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai. Its results were announced at a ceremony held by the Department to honor the winners, where its General Director, Dr. Hamad bin Al-Sheikh, presented Ahmed Al Shaibani, award shield to the Association’s Director General, Abdeen Taher Al Awadhi, in the presence of the Deputy Director General, Saeed Mubarak Al Mazrouei.

The Society has entered its 35th year of charitable and humanitarian work, and has developed its institutional and digital structure, and integrated its charitable operations to serve the targeted beneficiaries of its charitable work, most notably the lowest-income citizen families and vulnerable groups in society, according to an integrated institutional system that ensures that the necessary aid reaches the most needy people to the extent that is sufficient for them and maintains Their dignity.

The Director General of the Department, Dr. Hamad bin Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, praised the association’s performance and community efforts, saying: “Beit Al Khair” well deserved this win, as a culmination of its efforts made for many years under the slogan “From the Emirates to the Emirates,” under the supervision of its Board of Directors, headed by its founder. Juma Al Majid, the owner of great credit after God Almighty, in all the successes and achievements achieved by the Association that qualified it to be a leader in charitable and humanitarian work within the country, under a leadership that enacted laws and legislation to regulate charitable work, until the UAE became a pioneer in the field of charitable work, and topped the countries The world in its humanitarian giving.

For his part, Director of the Department of Charitable Institutions in the Department, Muhammad Musabih Dhahi, said: “The association has reaped the result of diligent work that has made it its approach to charitable work. We have only known it as a distinguished association in this field, and we wish it continued excellence, progress and success.”

For his part, the Director General of “Beit Al Khair”, Abdeen Taher Al Awadhi, thanked the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities for the accuracy of the arbitration and organization, explaining that this distinction came with the grace of God Almighty, the result of integrated work, diligence, sincerity and continuous perseverance, to achieve humanitarian goals. It is great in helping the most needy families and cases, according to a precise, innovative and advanced system.