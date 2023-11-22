“Beit Al Khair” signed a memorandum of understanding with the “Ability Life” group, which specializes in providing the mobility and support needs of people of determination and the elderly.

The two parties agreed that “Ability Life” will provide free consultations for the various requests of people of determination and the elderly that come to the association, and provide it with free consultations on establishing, rehabilitating and modifying homes and vehicles for them, and providing free courses on the art of dealing with them, and obtaining the best price offers for the equipment, devices and supplies that are needed. It serves them and facilitates their movement and humanitarian and community activity with the highest possible quality, while providing maintenance and facilitating their use. The two parties also agreed to organize supporting events.

The memorandum stipulates strengthening the qualitative partnership between the two sides, coordinating efforts and activating cooperation in various fields concerned with supporting and empowering people of determination and the elderly, and expanding the professional and community partnership to include governmental, semi-governmental, and private institutions and sectors cooperating in this field, based on their commitment to their societal responsibility towards the deserving beneficiaries of the project. The two target groups, including exchanging experiences, transferring knowledge, improving their lives and empowering them in society, by integrating them at all levels, so that they become active elements in their social environment.

The memorandum of understanding was signed on behalf of the association by its general director, Abdeen Taher Al-Awadhi, while it was signed on behalf of “Ability Life” by the group’s president, Majed Abdullah Al-Osaimi.