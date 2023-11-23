“Beit Al Khair” signed a memorandum of understanding with the “Ability Life” group, which specializes in providing the movement and support needs of people of determination and the elderly. It was signed by its general manager, Abdeen Taher Al-Awadi, on behalf of the association, while it was signed by Majid Abdullah Al-Osaimi, the group’s president, on behalf of “Ability Life.”

The memorandum stipulates strengthening the qualitative partnership between the two sides, coordinating efforts and activating cooperation in various fields concerned with supporting and empowering people of determination and the elderly, and expanding the professional and community partnership to include governmental, semi-governmental and private institutions and sectors cooperating in this field out of commitment to their societal responsibility towards the deserving beneficiaries of the two target groups. , including exchanging experiences, transferring knowledge, improving their lives, and empowering them in society by integrating them at all levels, so that they become active elements in their social environment.

The two parties agreed that “Ability Life” will provide free consultations for the various requests of people of determination and the elderly that come to the association, and provide it with free consultations regarding establishing, rehabilitating and modifying homes and vehicles for them in a way that suits them, and providing free courses on the art of dealing with them, and obtaining the best price quotes for equipment. And the equipment and supplies that serve them and facilitate their movement and humanitarian and community activity, of the highest possible quality, while providing maintenance services to facilitate their use. The two parties also agree to organize activities to support them.