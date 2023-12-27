“Beit Al Khair” crowned its quality journey at the end of 2023 by obtaining the “ISO” certificate for corporate governance in accordance with the standard (37000:2021), strengthening its leading position in charitable work after its recent victory in the “Leading Charitable Institution” award, topping first place among the institutional categories participating in Internal Excellence Competition organized by the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai.

The “ISO” certification for corporate governance reflects the soundness of the administrative and legal frameworks that regulate the conduct of work in the association in accordance with governance requirements, and the association’s commitment to controls, standards and rules that achieve institutional discipline with various entities and parties related to charitable affairs and charitable operations.

“ISO” for governance includes all rules, systems, policies and procedures that achieve the best protection for the association and the concerned parties, and achieves a balance between the interests of the association, its employees and other stakeholders associated with it, as “Beit Al Khair” has met all the requirements and conditions that make it worthy of this important certificate.

The association had begun its “ISO” journey for the first time in 2003, alone among charitable societies within the country, and it was renewed seven times (until 2024). It strengthened its path by winning the “ISO” certificate for social responsibility in 2015, which was renewed three times, in addition to two “ISO” certificates. ISO for customer satisfaction and customer satisfaction for applying the principles of handling complaints, which are valid until 2025.