Beit Al Khair Association has intensified its preparations to implement the package of projects it prepared for its Ramadan campaign, “A Known Right,” to support and delight registered needy families and eligible cases during the holy month, as the association allocated 59 million dirhams for the Ramadan campaign.

The association's Ramadan projects aim primarily to provide food support that meets the needs of beneficiaries during Ramadan, so that they can enjoy the faith and social atmosphere in the holy month.

Abdeen Taher Al-Awadhi, Director General of Beit Al-Khair, confirmed the association’s readiness to welcome the holy month of Ramadan, pointing out that the association has allocated 59 million dirhams for Ramadan campaign projects this year, to provide support to thousands of needy families and needy groups within the country, in keeping with the association’s policy and approach to charitable work. This is through a package of basic seasonal projects, such as breaking the fast, Ramadan food, and Zakat Al-Fitr, in addition to the monthly projects that will continue during the campaign period, which began last Rajab, and will continue until the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, God Almighty willing.

He added that “Beit Al Khair” is preparing, as usual every year, to launch its new Ramadan campaign immediately after the end of the previous campaign, and for this purpose it has allocated a supervisory committee charged with preparing for the Season of Giving campaign so that it can be implemented in the best way and to achieve its humanitarian goals that it set from the beginning, and its lines have been drawn to cover the various segments of society, and it began. The campaign’s organizing committee sent messages early to no less than 25 companies and institutions from which the association is accustomed to sponsoring and supporting Ramadan breakfasts. Coordination was also made with the approved authorities to disburse Ramadan money. The association early opened the door for donations to those wishing to support needy families before the advent of the holy month, to ease the burden of the needs they face. It may burden them.

Al-Awadhi called on philanthropists and those with generous hands to support the “A Known Right” campaign, by donating to its projects through the “Beit Al-Khair” smart application, its website www.beitalkhair.org or the toll-free number /80022554/, as well as by sending SMS messages to the number 2139. To support a fasting breakfast project.