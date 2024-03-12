Noor Dubai Channel and Radio, affiliated with Dubai Media Incorporated, broadcasts a new radio program throughout the month of Ramadan, called (Tadawi).

The program is being launched as an initiative between Noor Dubai Radio, Beit Al Khair Society, and Tadawi Hospital in Dubai, as a humanitarian initiative to treat low-income medical cases that need urgent treatment, and chronic and incurable disease cases.

The program is presented, via Noor Dubai, by journalist Khalifa Al Falasi, and hosted by Ali Saleh from the Beit Al Khair Association from 9.30 to 11 pm every day. It aims to provide treatment for more than 200 cases during the holy month of Ramadan, at a cost of 10 million dirhams.

Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Al-Tadawi Healthcare Group, Marwan Haji Nasser, said: “The launch of this charitable program comes within the agreement signed by Al-Tadawi Healthcare Group and Beit Al-Khair Association, to provide treatment for medical cases who are unable to bear the cost of treatment.”

He added: “The hospital will receive humanitarian cases presented in the program, examine them and provide them with full treatment.”

He stated that the program will host doctors from various specialties to raise awareness of diseases and health behaviors, especially behaviors related to health and fasting during the month of Ramadan.

Mr. Marwan Nasser pointed out that Tadawi Hospital is keen to cooperate and coordinate with various charitable organizations in the country, to provide medical examination and treatment for deserving medical cases, as part of its humanitarian initiatives.

For his part, Director General of the Beit Al-Khair Association, Abdeen Taher Al-Awadhi, said, “The association will receive medical cases in need of assistance, and their eligibility for support will be checked, and then they will be referred for treatment in the hospital.”

He stated that this cooperation comes out of great confidence in the medical staff of the Al-Tadawi Group, and the keenness to provide the best therapeutic services to patients in need.

Al-Awadhi stressed that the health sector constitutes one of the most important sectors targeted by charitable and humanitarian work in the country, and this radio program comes to contribute to achieving the association’s goals of supporting people with limited income health care, maintaining their safety, and reducing the burden of treatment on them and their families.