Civil Defense said that search and rescue teams headed to the site and began carrying out comprehensive field survey operations in search of missing persons under the rubble.

The same source reported the collapse of two residential buildings in the Al-Jamous neighborhood in the southern suburb as a result of the Israeli bombing.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that 8 people were killed and 59 others were injured, in a preliminary toll of victims of the raid.

The official Lebanese National News Agency reported that the raid targeted an apartment in a residential building in the Jamous area of ​​the suburb, and came during rush hour, causing human losses.

Sources close to Hezbollah told France Presse that “the Israeli raid targeted the commander of the Radwan Force.” Ibrahim Aqil Which led to his death.