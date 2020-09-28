On Saturday September 26, the Lebanese Prime Minister threw in the towel, saying it was impossible for him to form a government. Emmanuel Macron did not hide his anger on Sunday, declaring that he had “shame” for the leaders of the country. “He also spoke of ‘collective betrayal’, of the corruption of Lebanese leaders, of the terror that he said would reign Hezbollah”, specifies Jeff Wittenberg, live from the Élysée Palace in Paris, Sunday evening after the president’s statement.

Two months after the explosion that devastated Beirut, the gutted roofs have not been repaired. Some streets have not even been cleared yet. Nabil Nahed’s apartment was devastated and his life turned upside down. “I lost two cars, my house, my job, there is nothing left”, he confides. Unemployed, he does not have the means to repair or refurnish his apartment. Since the disaster, Nabil Nahed waits for help that does not come. Lebanon would need nearly 1.7 billion euros to rebuild urgently, but the state has run out of money.

On Wednesday, the Lebanese president called on the UN for help, saying that the 250 million euros that must be distributed to associations would not be enough to save the country. But to obtain more international aid, Lebanon must reform itself, a goal far from being achieved. Sunday, Emmanuel Macron gives four to six additional weeks to find an exit from this political crisis.

