Beirut Strike | “It was expected that a blow like this would come,” says the researcher

Beirut attack|Public support for a two-front war in Israel would be weak, says Susanne Dahlgren, director of the Middle East Institute.

of Lebanon director and researcher of the Finnish Middle East Institute located in the capital Beirut Susanne Dahlgren considers it unlikely that Saturday’s attack would ignite a wider war.

Israel struck Lebanon at eight o’clock on Tuesday evening to the capital Beirut. The news agencies AFP and Reuters reported on the matter, among others. Israel has confirmed that it struck the city.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli armed forces said that they had struck about ten targets of the extremist organization Hezbollah in southern Lebanon during Monday and Tuesday. Died in the attacks one Hezbollah fighter.

According to Israel, the strikes were in response to a rocket attack that Hezbollah allegedly carried out on Saturday in the village of Majdal Shams in the Golan area. Twelve children and young people died in the attack.

After Saturday’s tragic attack, widespread speculation began as to whether Israel, which is at war in Gaza, is ready to expand the war in the direction of Lebanon as well. Some experts estimate that the situation is very explosive.

However, Dahlgren does not see a wider war breaking out. According to him, there are two reasons for this.

“The Israeli army has been at war in Gaza for ten months. The army has informed the political leadership that opening another front while the war in Gaza continues is not wise,” says Dahlgren, who is currently visiting Finland.

Another crucial thing is that the opponent in Lebanon is a tough opposition.

“Hezbollah is considered very strong in terms of weapons. It has increased its capacity for rocket strikes in recent years, and it has strong precision missiles,” adds Dahlgren.

“ “It was to be expected that a blow like this would come.”

At least The Israeli revenge attack on Beirut on Tuesday evening will not necessarily trigger a bigger war, Dahlgren estimates. He believes that the conflict will continue, but doubts the likelihood of its expansion.

“Hezbollah is pressuring Israel to end the Gaza offensive. It is known in Israel that even this front can be calmed down as long as the guns in Gaza remain silent.”

According to Israel, the target of the attack on Beirut was the commander responsible for the Golan attack. According to Hezbollah, the commander survived the attack. According to Dahlgren, there have been a few such elimination attacks against a specific person during the spring.

On Monday, it was reported that the United States tried by all means restrain An Israeli counterattack and persuade Israel to strike somewhere other than Beirut. Dahlgren is not surprised that Israel ignored the US requests.

“Israel has always done as it sees fit.”

of Israel The drone attack on Tel Aviv a week earlier may have raised fears in Israel that the weapons of extremist organizations will be able to penetrate Israel’s dense air defense system.

Yemen’s Houthi administration claimed responsibility for the attack that claimed the life of one person. The drone was Iranian-made and had been launched from Yemen.

Hezbollah is an organization of Shia Muslims, which was established in the early 1980s with Iranian assistance to oppose Israel’s incursion into Lebanon. It has been in constant conflict with Israel since its inception. In Lebanon, the organization functions as both a political party and an armed organization.

Hezbollah has participated in the country’s parliamentary elections since 1992. It runs hospitals, schools and even a television station in Lebanon.

Suzanne Dahlgren notes that a possible war in Lebanon would not facilitate the release of Israeli hostages from Gaza.

“The Israeli government knows that because of this, public support for the war on the second front would not be strong,” he says.

Saturday’s attack on the soccer field was carried out in an area inhabited mainly by the Arabic-speaking Druze minority.

“I hate to say it, but it also has an effect [Israelin] to the desire for revenge, that the victims of Saturday’s attack belonged to the Druze minority, and therefore were not Jews. Now the Israeli extreme right is not demanding [Israelin pääministeri Benjamin] From Netanyahu revenge”, Dahlgren assessed.

European the union absolutely does not want the war to spread to Lebanon. There are about one million refugees who fled Syria in Lebanon.

“If wars started in Lebanon, Syrians would not return to Syria, but they would go in the direction of Europe,” says Dahlgren.

Lebanon as a state is otherwise in a fragile situation. The country has not had an elected president, and its national economy is in a weak state.

“If a war broke out in Lebanon, it could fuel chaos and the rise of extremist groups, as happened in Iraq Saddam Hussein after the fall, when Isis rose,” says Dahlgren.

