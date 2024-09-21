Middle East, Israel-Lebanon escalation

The death toll from yesterday’s Israeli attack on the southern outskirts of Beirut is dramatic, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. The death toll, in fact, rises to 31, including three children.



These are delicate hours in the Middle East. The feared escalation between Hezbollah and Israel is now a fact. The airspace from Hadera and towards the north has been closed by the Israeli authorities for 24 hours, as reported by the national media. The decision – reports Ansa – is linked to the security situation in the area and the need to use the airspace only for the activities of the Air Force.

The Megiddo airstrip is open only for commercial flights taking off to the south. An airstrike this morning targeted a group of Hamas militants at the former al-Falah school in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza that was used by the Palestinian group to attack Israeli troops, the IDF said. Palestinian media reported at least 10 deaths during the raid. The IDF says it has taken all measures to limit harm to civilians.

Hamas has condemned the killing of Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil in an Israeli air strike on the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, describing it as a “crime” and “madness” for which Israel will pay a price, Al Jazeera reports.