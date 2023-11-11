Israeli Defense Ministry: Gaza’s fate awaits Beirut if Hezbollah drags Lebanon into war

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant predicted that Beirut would follow Gaza’s fate if Hezbollah decided to drag Lebanon into war. His words lead RIA News.

According to the head of the Israeli defense ministry, in the event of such a development, Lebanese citizens will have to pay the bills. “In Beirut we will be able to do the same thing that we are doing in Gaza,” he promised during a trip to one of the bases on the border with Lebanon.

Earlier, former Defense Minister and current member of the Israeli emergency government Benny Gantz said that the IDF accepts the possibility of invading Lebanon if necessary. He explained that Israel is ready to fight in Lebanon if Hezbollah continues to threaten Israeli settlements.