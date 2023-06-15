The decision raised a state of controversy about whether the families of the victims had actually received financial compensation, amid exclusive information for “Sky News Arabia” that none of the victims’ families had received a dollar at a time when the families considered the decision positively, “shy”, especially in terms of confirming their right to disclose the circumstances of this. the crime .

Resolution details

The court approved compensation of 100,000 pounds sterling (about 125,000 US dollars) to three families of the victims of the port, who filed a lawsuit against the “Savaro” company registered in Britain to compensate for the moral damage that befell the families after the death of their relatives, and an amount of 500 thousand pounds (about 625 thousand dollars) for a wounded woman who is still alive with a permanent physical disability, as compensation for the physical and moral damage she suffered, in addition to covering her treatment expenses since 2020, and the surgeries and medicines that she will need in the future.

Positive step

And the families of the victims considered, in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia,” that “the step is positive, but it is not effective and insufficient, and that none of the families of the victims have received a single dollar at that time.”

Lawyer Cecile Roques from the Victims’ Families Committee explained to “Sky News Arabia”:

The Beirut Prosecution Office, in cooperation with lawyer Camille Abu Suleiman in Britain, previously filed a lawsuit to prosecute the Savaro company.

In February 2023, the British Supreme Court issued a decision ruling that the Savaro company, which is registered in Britain, is responsible and considered the owner of the explosive nitrate.

In another civil lawsuit, 4 of the victims’ families (one of whom is still alive and permanently injured) filed a lawsuit against Savaro Limited last February.

The lawsuit is separate from the Lebanese criminal lawsuits filed before the judicial investigator in Lebanon, Tariq Al-Bitar, in which the prosecution office in Beirut represents more than 1,200 victims.

Is the decision implemented?

Roukoz considered that “it is difficult to implement this decision issued by the British court, saying:” In the event that the “Savaro Limited” company refuses to implement this decision voluntarily, the trend will be towards compulsory implementation, and this means that the British court will seize the company’s property and sell it at public auction, pointing to That the company is most likely fake and therefore difficult to implement the decision.

And she considered that “what happened in Britain will constitute the beginning of cases brought by the families of other victims against the Savaro company.”

A message of hope

Roukoz said, “What happened in Britain is a message of hope for us, and there are similar cases opened in US courts in parallel with moves by us towards the United Nations Human Rights Council to achieve justice, and we hope that as a result we will obtain a decision to form an international fact-finding commission in the coming months.”

The lawyer added: “The decision is positive in terms of information that can be added to the investigation file. It is more important for the families to implement the decision and force the company to pay compensation. The victims were not given justice in the true sense, despite the fact that the ruling bears a positive character, and it is the first decision issued by a foreign court, especially since the judge Bitar previously claimed against the Savaro company, which owns explosive nitrates.

And she continued: “What matters to us is that the decision proves the responsibility of the Savaro company, the owner of the nitrates that Judge Al-Bitar claimed against in Beirut, and knowing how the explosive material arrived, who bought it, and who stored it in the port, noting that the Savaro company is among the companies that Judge Al-Bitar claimed against, in addition to several Most of them are fake companies.

In the same context, a journalist specializing in judicial affairs, Youssef Diab, told Sky News Arabia: