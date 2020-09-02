She serves newborns as one clings to life. Three lives, saved, when she had just started. A month after the explosions in Beirut (Lebanon), the 20 Hours of France 2 found this 26-year-old nurse still so concerned about her little ones. Pamela Zeinoun was in her hospital ward on August 4 at 6:10 p.m. Immediately after the explosion, she gets up to go and rescue the three premature babies she is watching from the next room.

“They were sleeping, not even injured”

The hallway is blocked. Fortunately, there is another access. “There were a lot of pieces of metal that I had to remove to take them. They were safe, they were sleeping, not even injured.“, she says. The nurse then leaves the hospital with the three premature babies in her arms. One of them needs oxygen. We must find other incubators urgently. At the exit, she stops in the warden’s office. That’s when a photographer captures the moment she calls for help. But no one answers the phone in panic. Pamela Zeinoun finally walks 5 kilometers to find a spared hospital and save the babies.The nurse becomes the face of courage.

