The deadly explosion on August 4 at the port of Beirut was caused by 500 tons of ammonium nitrate, resigned Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said Tuesday (December 29th), citing the results of an investigation by the US federal police (FBI ).

On the day of the tragedy, which left more than 200 dead and 6,500 injured, Hassan Diab claimed 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate had been stored for years “without precautionary measures” in a warehouse at the port, blaming the explosion on the presence of this cargo.

However, experts felt that the amount of this high-risk product that caught fire was less. If the Lebanese authorities refused calls for an international investigation, they allowed French investigators and those of the American FBI to come to Lebanon to participate in the preliminary investigations.

“The FBI report revealed that the quantity exploded was only 500 tons”, Hassan Diab said during a meeting with journalists. But “where did the other 2,200 tonnes go?”, he asked.

AFP was unable to verify the contents of the FBI report. The investigation is still stalling nearly five months after the explosion that traumatized the nation and devastated entire neighborhoods of the capital. Public opinion, angry, is still waiting to know how such a tragedy could have taken place and is demanding that those responsible be held to account.

Many leaders, including President Michel Aoun and the Prime Minister, had been officially warned of the danger posed by the presence of ammonium nitrate in the port. The head of government had presented his resignation a few days after the tragedy, while shirking all responsibility.