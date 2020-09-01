The economic crisis is preventing the reopening of Makram Rabbath’s restaurant in Beirut (Lebanon). In four weeks, he could only carry out small operations, because like all the inhabitants, his money is blocked in his account by the bank. It is therefore impossible to pay for the work, which represents a cost of 50,000 dollars. Ever-tighter restrictions are being imposed in one of the most indebted countries on the planet. The price of mismanagement according to observers around the world.



Despite the protests, the banks, on the verge of bankruptcy, are only distributing money in small quantities. However, after the explosion, the Lebanese need it more than ever. “Our money was stolen from us”, plague a resident of the capital. The economic and financial crisis is slowing the reconstruction of Beirut, which itself worsens the situation. Lebanon is sinking into a vicious circle, where more than half of the population now lives below the poverty line.

