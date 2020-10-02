The explosion of August 4, 2020 caused countless damage in the Lebanese capital. Nearly 600 historic buildings are today in danger. Lynn Tehini, co-founder of the Beirut Heritage collective, decided to fight for their survival. Faced with this devastated landscape, she feels “despair, a lot of anger “.” This cataclysm, this tragedy, this event marked Lebanon forever and I believe all of humanity “, she confides to the microphone of franceinfo.

The blast of the explosion devastated the Sursock Palace, an architectural gem in the heart of Beirut. The palace which was built in the 19th century had survived the Civil War. Rodrick Cochrane, owner of the premises, was horrified to see the state of his palace after the explosion. “Since he had survived the civil war, I expected damage, but not of this magnitude”, he laments. The priority today, for the Beirut Heritage collective, is to be able to cover the 60 buildings that have lost their roof to prevent them from collapsing.