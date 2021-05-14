Ahmed Mourad (Cairo)

More than 60 years ago, animals preceded humans into space, and even carried out scientific missions commissioned by the man who succeeded in catching them after that to complete the journey.

«Leica»

On the third of November 1957, just one month after the launch of the first satellite into space called “Sputnik-1”, the Soviet Union launched the second artificial satellite in history, “Sputnik-2”, carrying the dog “Laika”, which is the first living creature. It reaches space, and it orbits the Earth nine times, becoming the world’s first astronaut.

Laika was chosen from among a group of stray dogs that were accustomed to the harsh conditions of life, as well as their intelligence and domestic nature.

On the day of the launch of the rocket that carried the “Leica” into space, it was placed in front of a camera wearing a jacket equipped with equipment to monitor heart rate, blood pressure and breathing. Then it was placed in smaller and smaller cages in compressed compartments of 80 cm long, and the missile carried it to an altitude of 1,600 km. During the ascent of the rocket, the heartbeat of Leica increased very quickly, but after three hours the pulse returned to normal, and after the end of the ninth session around the Earth, the internal temperature inside the space compartment rose, and exceeded the barrier of 40 degrees Celsius due to the lack of adequate protection against solar radiation As a result, Laika died within a few hours, and it was expected to live in space for approximately ten days. In 2008, Russia erected a small memorial for the dog “Laika”, which was built next to the Military Research Center in Moscow, which prepared the “Leica” flight into space.

“Important”

Chimpanzee “Ham” is the first animal to appear in the US space program, as it was trained and sent into space on the 31st of January 1961 in the Mercury capsule aboard the Redstone missile. It reached an altitude of 157 miles during a 16 and a half minute flight, becoming the first chimpanzee. He reaches space, and returns to Earth unharmed.

Before sending “Ham” chimpanzees into space, they received rigorous training in which they learned many experiences, such as responding to electric lights and sounds. He was also trained to pull handles to receive rewards – banana balls – and to avoid electric strikes, and was three years old at the time. After returning to Earth, the chimpanzee “Ham” lived in a northern California park for 17 years.

«Felissat»

On October 18, 1963, France joined the space race by launching the first cat to reach space, a stray cat of black and white called “Felissat”, who lived in the streets of Paris, and was found by a pet dealer and later bought by the French government. Felissat was one of 14 cats who underwent training in various scientific devices, and during the exercises, permanent electrodes were placed for her in her brain to assess nerve activity. “Felissat” was launched into space aboard the French “Veronique AGI” missile from the Joint Space Test Center site in Algeria, and the missile reached a height of 157 kilometers, including 5 minutes of weightlessness.

The mission was a sub-orbital flight that lasted 15 minutes, after which the capsule carrying “Phyllis” returned to Earth safely mediated by a parachute, and after three months the cat was killed so that scientists could examine its brain. The image of “Felissat” was placed on postage stamps in many countries of the world, and in 2017 a campaign was launched to collect funding for a monument to be erected.

«Albert»

On June 11, 1948, America launched the “V-2 Blossom” missile, carrying a small Indian monkey called “Albert I”, which reached an altitude of 63 km, but did not bear the conditions of the flight and tunneled during the ascent.

A year later, on June 14, 1949, the monkey “Albert II” reached space at an altitude of 134 kilometers, after the mission of “Albert I” failed to ascend, and the tunnel of “Albert II” as a result of collision after the failure to open the parachute upon landing.

Apple and Baker

The title “Miss Baker” is given to a female monkey who is the first American animal to reach space and return to Earth alive. It was launched into space by the US Space Agency “NASA” accompanied by another female monkey called “Apple”, on May 28, 1959. The Jupiter rocket is on board, and is about 580 kilometers in space. The journey of “Baker” and “Apple” in space lasted 15 minutes, nine of which were in the case of zero gravity. Their mission was to test the effects of zero gravity. After returning to Earth a few days, “Apple” died due to an infection caused by one of the sensors implanted under her skin.

She underwent surgery in a hospital, and her body was mummified, and placed in the Washington Space Museum, fixed in the pipe in which it was launched into space. While “Baker” lived another 25 years, and was invited on many occasions to the White House, and died in 1984 at the age of 27 years of kidney failure.