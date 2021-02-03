The news about the lifestyle of the Youtubers and Streamers It is nothing new, and it is that despite how much it bothers some, they are the new celebrities of this time. Something that is verifiable with the naked eye with the houses and material possessions of some of them.

Obviously it is a handful of content creators who have managed to make it big and win the audience of their audience, thousands of followers who see them daily. One of them is Spanish Ibai Llanos, who is not only famous in his native country, but also in Latin America.

This weekend, Ibai shared with his community a video where he presents his new house in Spain. Lasting just over 30 minutes, this’Ibai Tour‘will not just be your home but that of a group of eight content creators from YouTube Spain.

Known as ‘Ibailand’ to Reven, BarbeQ, Ander and Ibai join Werlyb, Cristinini, Knekro and Illojuan.

A mansion planned for just one thing: the streams in Ibailand

It should be noted that throughout the video, Ibai He explains that at the end of the day being streamers is his job, and that several of the luxuries and facilities of the house were chosen or thought from scratch to make it more comfortable to broadcast from those spaces.

That is why their rooms will not serve as a background for the streams, since a special area was built in the garage for each of them to transmit:

‘For me, it’s better to have this box outside my room because I can put three or four cameras here and I don’t feel like it’s my privacy. Here I notice that I go to work, to stream. I feel like I’m out of my room. ‘

The eight content creators who will live in this house.

The house is a veritable mansion with swimming pools, a home theater, two basements, even a wine cellar and sports courts.

What did you think of the new house of Ibai and your colleagues? Let us know in the comments.

We recommend you: El Rubius, TheGrefg and other youtubers move to avoid taxes and are already criticizing them in networks.



